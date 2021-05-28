Cancel
Georgia State

Georgia football news leads busy board of directors spring meetings

By Chip Towers
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 20 days ago
GREENSBORO — Sanford Stadium will have some new premium seating in the future and track and field is going to get a new locker room and coaches’ offices at the Butts-Mehre building.

Those items, along with the news of a full-capacity crowd at the home opener, were among the more intriguing developments to come out of the Georgia Athletic Association’s board of directors meeting at the Ritz Carlton Lodge on Lake Oconee on Thursday.

