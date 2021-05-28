Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, IA

Washington City Council Approaches Next Steps for Pickleball Court

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext steps on a pickleball and tennis court resurfacing project were recently discussed by the Washington City Council. The city recently received a $5,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation for the project, which the council had a couple votes on whether to approve submitting a grant application. City Administrator Brent Hinson mentioned the grant during his department report, and he asked if an action item on the project could be put on the June 1st meeting agenda. Hinson says the expected city investment is about $20,000 to renovate the existing tennis courts near Case Field into dual purpose courts for pickleball. A community group spearheading the project received a bid of $57,975 from LL Pelling, Co. for this work, which they have received various contributions to fund, including $10,000 commitments from the Washington, Iowa Betterment Foundation and the Brinton Trust. Hinson mentioned that they did not receive a $25,000 Wellmark grant which they applied for. The city has about $25,000 in their budget they can use for this project.

www.kciiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IA
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Washington County, IA
Government
State
Washington State
Washington, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickleball Court#City#Ll Pelling Co#The Brinton Trust#Wellmark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The New York Times

Russian and U.S. Leaders Meet in High-Stakes Summit

President Joe Biden addresses a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, June 14, 2021. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) After spending much of his first trip abroad working to rebuild and strengthen America’s alliances in Europe, President Joe Biden is meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Wednesday in a summit freighted with history and fraught with new challenges.
POTUSPosted by
WSB Radio

Biden, Putin set consultations on updating nuclear pact

GENEVA — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a “constructive” summit Wednesday to return their nations' ambassadors to their posts and begin negotiations to replace the last remaining treaty between the two countries limiting nuclear weapons. Putin said there was “no...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

We're beginning to see the real Kamala Harris

(CNN) — A few weeks ago, a meeting was not going well. My business partner had just shut down a room of wealthy, powerful White men. No easy feat. "That is not what I do," she said to a client. "You need to go sit down with that question." In other words, do not ask me silly questions.
POTUSPosted by
WGAU

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. The number of lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is greater...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats learn hard truths about Capitol breach

FBI Director Christopher Wray punched a sizable hole in the Democrats’ narrative about the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol complex. He reminded Democrats that the event was nothing like the “horror” of 9/11. He taught them that the word “insurrection” has a precise legal meaning and that he can’t use the term in the same way that Democrats hug the word. He also noted that there were three groups at the Capitol that day, and not all of them were committing violent crimes.