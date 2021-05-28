Washington City Council Approaches Next Steps for Pickleball Court

Next steps on a pickleball and tennis court resurfacing project were recently discussed by the Washington City Council. The city recently received a $5,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation for the project, which the council had a couple votes on whether to approve submitting a grant application. City Administrator Brent Hinson mentioned the grant during his department report, and he asked if an action item on the project could be put on the June 1st meeting agenda. Hinson says the expected city investment is about $20,000 to renovate the existing tennis courts near Case Field into dual purpose courts for pickleball. A community group spearheading the project received a bid of $57,975 from LL Pelling, Co. for this work, which they have received various contributions to fund, including $10,000 commitments from the Washington, Iowa Betterment Foundation and the Brinton Trust. Hinson mentioned that they did not receive a $25,000 Wellmark grant which they applied for. The city has about $25,000 in their budget they can use for this project.