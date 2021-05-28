Warriors Baseball perfect in regular season

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Nandua Warriors baseball team defeated the Arcadia Firebirds by a score of 14-0 to remain undefeated in the regular season. The Warriors finished the regular season 8-0. The Warriors got on the board in the top of the first inning with a solo home run by Luke Parks and followed up with 4 more runs in the top of the first inning. They scored 1 run in the 3rd inning and then scored 8 runs in the top of the 5th inning.

