SAN JOSE — Courtni Thompson jumped, twirled and pumped her fist. She looked to the Pinewood bench, and her teammates roared back at her. The Panthers’ senior star, who had been limited to five points through the first three quarters, sank her first 3-pointer of the second half to pull Pinewood within 2. Then she did it again. Once Maia Garcia put back her own rebound to tie the game midway through the final quarter, Pinewood had completed its comeback from a 12-point deficit and hung on to beat top-seeded nemesis Archbishop Mitty.