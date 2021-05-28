Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waverly, IA

W-SR’s Hansen Leads the Pack at State

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the first day of State Golf Waverly-Shell Rock’s Hogan Hansen is in first place. Hansen shot 2-over par on day one to lead the pack by 3 strokes. Competitors hit the links again Friday as the tournament continues.

kwayradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, IA
Sports
Shell Rock, IA
Sports
City
Waverly, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Shell Rock, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Joe Manchin keeps Democrats guessing on sweeping election bill

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is keeping his colleagues guessing on whether he will back a sweeping election bill during a high-profile vote next week. Democrats are expected to hold a key test vote next week on S. 1, titled the For the People Act. The debate will spotlight a simmering months-long fight over voting rights. The measure is guaranteed to run headlong into a filibuster, but Democrats are hoping to at least put up a unified front and keep the focus on GOP opposition — not their own divisions.