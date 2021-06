France had an opportunity to win the UEFA European Championship for a third time in 2016 but suffered a 1-0 loss to Portugal in extra time on home soil in the final. Les Bleus redeemed themselves two years later, defeating Croatia to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup. France begins its quest for another title on Tuesday as it takes on Germany in the Euro 2020 group-stage opener for both clubs. The French are looking to pull even with the Germans and Spain for most crowns since the European Championship debuted in 1960.