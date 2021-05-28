Memorial Day Observance in Washington Central Park Monday

Washington-area residents can help pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Monday. American Legion Post 29 will be hosting its Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. in Central Park. The program will include an Invocation by Gene Carpenter, the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America” sung by Will Hart, the Gettysburg Address presented by David P. Cotner, III, a rifle salute, taps by John Harris, and more. In case of rain the event will be moved to the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center. American Legion Post 29 is also holding a flag raising at the Washington Post Office at 8 a.m. and a Navy/Marine Service at the Crooked Creek Bridge at 8:30 a.m. Monday. The Chapel of Remembrance at Elm Grove Cemetery will be open Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weather permitting. For information on other area Memorial Day services, visit the Community Calendar page at kciiradio.com.