For Carmel High School tennis player Leila Antony, there could not have been a better ending to her senior year. “Not having a season in 2020 (because of the COVID-19 pandemic) was really hard, because we were going to have a really good team,” Antony said. “We had a lot of potential. It was a disappointing way to end our spring. But this year as seniors, we wanted it even more. We wanted our senior year to be the best it can be. Our underclassmen were so good. We worked together to support each other. We all thought we deserved it this year.”