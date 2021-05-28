Environmentalists applaud greener laws but see ‘long road ahead’
New legislation in Virginia will soon give some power to local governments and help environmental organizations and businesses combat plastic pollution. Jim Deppe is an advocacy coordinator for Lynnhaven River Now, an organization that believes in restoring and protecting Virginia’s waterways. Deppe also coordinates the Virginia Coastal Alliance, which comprises 17 organizations in Virginia that focus on off-shore drilling and single-use plastics.rvahub.com