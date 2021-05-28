Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Falls, IA

Miskell to Plead Not-Guilty

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys for the KWWL anchor and reporter arrested earlier this month for domestic assault say she acted in self defense and will plead not guilty, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 34 year old Danielle Miskell was arrested on May 13th after police were called to the apartment she shares with her boyfriend. The boyfriend was left with a swollen eye after he alleged Miskell hit and kicked him multiple times. Miskell’s attorneys say the boyfriend had put her in a choke hold, body slammed her and told her he could kill her during the incident. A restraining order was put in place but the boyfriend asked the court to modify the order saying he is no longer in fear of further assault. Miskell, however, has filed her own restraining order against the boyfriend alleging he tried to contact her through relatives. A trial date for the domestic assault has not yet been set.

kwayradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Falls, IA
Entertainment
Cedar Falls, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Cedar Falls, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Assault#Attorneys#Police#Kwwl#Restraining Order#Kwwl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.