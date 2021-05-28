Miskell to Plead Not-Guilty

Attorneys for the KWWL anchor and reporter arrested earlier this month for domestic assault say she acted in self defense and will plead not guilty, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 34 year old Danielle Miskell was arrested on May 13th after police were called to the apartment she shares with her boyfriend. The boyfriend was left with a swollen eye after he alleged Miskell hit and kicked him multiple times. Miskell’s attorneys say the boyfriend had put her in a choke hold, body slammed her and told her he could kill her during the incident. A restraining order was put in place but the boyfriend asked the court to modify the order saying he is no longer in fear of further assault. Miskell, however, has filed her own restraining order against the boyfriend alleging he tried to contact her through relatives. A trial date for the domestic assault has not yet been set.