McCain 13th Through Day One
Mid-Prairie senior Dominic McCain braved the wet weather Thursday to put together a top 15 round at the class 3A state golf tournament at Elmwood Country Club in Marshalltown. McCain fired an 11-over-par 81 on the opening day to stand at 13th place at the midway portion of the tournament. Logan Hansen of Waverly-Shell Rock is the leader in the clubhouse with a two-over-par 72. McCain shot 40 on his front nine and 41 coming back. His round included eight pars. He’ll start his second 18 today at 11:03AM and will play with Kayden Pendergrass of Mount Vernon, Parker Bekkerus of Denison-Schleswig and Caden Jones of Nevada. Action continues all day Friday in Marshalltown.www.kciiradio.com