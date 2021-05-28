Teen Who Crashed Stolen Car Charged in Several Robberies

A Waterloo teen who was detained after crashing a stolen car when he came under gunfire has been charged in several robberies of pizza delivery drivers, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 18 year old Melvin Dahn has been charged with two counts of first degree theft and one count of second degree robbery. On April 20th a delivery driver said she was assaulted when two suspects pushed her to the ground, hit her in the head breaking her glasses and knelt on her before taking her cash, car keys, and the pizza. One suspect left behind a hat. The next day another delivery driver was robbed when the suspects asked for change. As they ran away the victim noticed one wearing turquoise underwear. Two days after that a third deliver driver was attacked leading to a scuffle, during which the victims finger went into the mouth of the assailant. The victim was able to grab the attacker’s phone and escape. DNA taken from the finger came back to Dahn, the phone was Dahn’s, and Facebook pictures showed Dahn wearing both the hat and the turquoise underwear.