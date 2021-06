Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) has taken the overall victory of the Tour of Slovenia, Phil Bauhaus took the victory of the last stage. The last stage of the Slovenian rider was 175.3 kilometres long and took the peloton between Ljubljana and Novo Mesto and was bound to finish in a bunch sprint. The pack managed to reel back the escapees with 10 kilometres to go and Bauhaus was the fastest man in the final metres, Alex Edmondson crossed the finish line in the second position and Heinrich Haussler and Matteo Trentin completed the top five of the day.