Amazon Prime Day 2021 formally starts on June 21, and Walmart's "Deals for Days" sale starts one day earlier. Since headphones and earbuds are always near the top of many people's Prime Day wish lists, we're monitoring the best headphone deals available now, and keeping an eye on some other price cuts we think might return for Prime Day. Models from Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Samsung, Beats and others are often nicely discounted on Prime Day and the sales aren't limited to just one type of headphone or earbud, either. You can pick up excellent deals on in-ear, on-ear and over-ear styles, as well as noise-canceling and true-wireless options.