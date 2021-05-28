Sumner Man Arrested After Crash

A Sumner man was arrested after his car went into a ditch east of town. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a vehicle in the ditch just after 12:30 Thursday morning. When they arrived on scene they found a 1997 Mercury Sable with 26 year old Katlin Wood at the wheel. He was charged with Operating While Intoxicated 3rd Offense, Driving While Barred, Failure to Maintain Control, and Failure to have insurance. Wood was taken to the Fayette County Jail.