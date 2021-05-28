Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Germany's Steinmeier to run for second term as president

By Tobias SCHWARZ
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5BZ4_0aETOvQj00
First appointed German president in 2017, Frank-Walter Steinmeier has announced his intention to run again next year /AFP

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Friday he will stand for a second five-year term in the largely ceremonial role, seen as providing a kind of moral compass for the country.

First appointed president in 2017, Social Democrat (SPD) politician Steinmeier, 65, announced his intention to run again next year at a press conference in Berlin.

Steinmeier said he wanted to "accompany the country on its way into the future" and continue to "build bridges" in the role, a symbolic counterpart to the head of government, currently Chancellor Angela Merkel.

One of Germany's most popular and trusted politicians, Steinmeier was appointed as head of state after extended stints as foreign minister and chief of staff for former chancellor Gerhard Schroeder.

With his snowy white hair, round glasses and dimpled smile, Steinmeier is a trained lawyer with a reputation for being diplomatic and measured in his speech.

Steinmeier said being president had been an "honour" and an "enormous challenge".

Germany goes to the polls for a general election in September -- its first in 16 years not to feature Merkel, who is retiring from politics.

The SPD is currently polling in third place, well behind Merkel's CDU-CSU and the Greens.

However, Steinmeier could still be elected president again if he is supported by the new ruling parties and parliament.

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Afp German#Social Democrat#Spd#Cdu Csu#Greens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Elections
Country
Germany
Related
Electionskdal610.com

German conservatives extend poll lead ahead of September election

BERLIN (Reuters) – Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative alliance has extended its lead over the Greens, two polls showed on Wednesday, as the ecologists’ campaign to take the chancellery for the first time stumbles ahead of September’s federal election. The Greens surged ahead of the conservatives in polls in late April...
Economywhbl.com

German business lobby group defends its mocking of Greens leader

BERLIN (Reuters) – A German business lobby group on Tuesday defended a controversial campaign in which it portrays Greens chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock dressed as a biblical Moses, holding two tablets under the caption “Annalena and the 10 bans.”. In its campaign, lobby group INSM attacks the Greens’ policies to...
Electionsmix929.com

Analysis: Germany’s Scholz bets on experience in uphill election battle

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is hoping to overcome his party’s poor ratings to win this summer’s election by attacking Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives as a club for lobbyists while presenting himself as an experienced crisis manager. With Merkel not running in the Sept. 26 vote and...
Europe740thefan.com

German conservatives reject tax hikes in draft election manifesto

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s conservatives plan to rule out tax hikes in their election manifesto, a draft obtained by Reuters showed, aligning them with their preferred liberal coalition partners and distinguishing them from their main rivals. The conservative alliance of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU)...
Europednyuz.com

It’s Angela Merkel’s last G7 summit. What will the group be like without her?

Angela Merkel, who plans to step down as Germany’s chancellor after the country holds elections in September, is attending her final Group of 7 summit this weekend. Some things have changed since her first such gathering, in 2007 (leaders are no longer disputing the threat of climate change), but some things have not (Ms. Merkel remains the only elected female leader in the club).
Politicskdal610.com

NATO leaders to discuss Russian disinformation, China: Merkel

BERLIN (Reuters) – Leaders of NATO countries willl discuss topics including the challenges posed by Russia and China at their Brussels summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, highlighting the need to respond to Moscow’s disinformation campaigns. Arriving at the summit, Merkel said leaders would also discuss ways in...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Peru nervously awaits outcome nine days after presidential vote

Peru's leftist presidential hopeful Pedro Castillo sought Tuesday to defend his narrow lead in the elections that his rightwing rival Keiko Fujimori is disputing as she fights to avoid an imminent corruption trial. Castillo, who has rejected calls for the deeply divisive June 6 vote to be annulled, held a rally in Lima Tuesday night where he called on the country's election jury to "once and for all, stop dragging on and keeping the Peruvian people in anxiety, and to respect the popular will of this country." "Today begins the real battle to end the great inequalities that the country has," the candidate told thousands of supporters from the balcony of his party headquarters. Earlier, he insisted he was "patiently awaiting a result" even as Fujimori claimed fraud and her backers called for fresh elections.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden participates in US-EU summit

EU and US outline new "Transatlantic Agenda" for post-pandemic cooperation. The European Union and the United States have, in a joint statement, reaffirmed their commitment to the transatlantic partnership, setting key objectives of cooperation as part of the new “Transatlantic Agenda” for the post-pandemic era. “We, the leaders of the...
Public Healthberlinspectator.com

Germany Discusses Lifting the Mandatory Mask Rule

Is getting rid of the mandatory mask rule justifiable, or even necessary? Or would it be “campaigning at the expense of people’s health”? In Germany, the discussion about masks is in full swing. Nijmegen, June 14th, 2021 (The Berlin Spectator) — When the Corona pandemic commenced in early 2020, Chancellor...
PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

Assimi Goita Sworn In as Mali's President Following Second Coup in 9 Months

Military leader Col. Assimi Goita was sworn in as Mali's president of a transitional government Monday following the second coup in nine months led by him. Goita promised that presidential elections, set for February 2022, would be held in the future as a commitment to the original transitional government agreement last year. His seizure of power has come under international scrutiny after he ousted the country's democratically elected president in August 2020.
Presidential Electionkfgo.com

Mexican president keeps Congress but loses shine in mid-term vote

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador kept control of Congress in mid-term elections on Sunday but suffered losses to an opposition seeking to capitalize on discontent over his record on the economy and fighting crime, early results showed. A preliminary estimate by the National Electoral Institute...
UEFAStamford Advocate

Greenpeace apologizes, local police slam Euro 2020 protester

MUNICH (AP) — Greenpeace has apologized and Munich police are investigating after a protester parachuted into the stadium and injured two people before Germany’s game against France at the European Championship. The protester used a powered paraglider with a motor attached to his back but lost control and hit overhead...
EconomyPosted by
AFP

UK's Johnson warns EU of 'steps' over N.Irish Brexit trade

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Wednesday he will take "necessary steps" to unilaterally alter Britain's post-Brexit trade terms unless the EU changes the way it is implementing them in Northern Ireland. British prime minister Boris Johnson and EU leaders duelled over the subject as it spiralled into a faceoff about UK sovereignty over Northern Ireland.
UEFAPosted by
AFP

Wales set for hostile crowd after France win and Ronaldo makes history at Euro 2020

Wales are readying themselves for a hostile reception when they face Turkey in Baku at Euro 2020 later after Tuesday's action saw world champions France beat Germany and Cristiano Ronaldo become the all-time top European Championship goal-scorer. After drawing 1-1 with Switzerland in their opening Group A game at the weekend, Wales face Turkey in Baku where locals are expected to get behind their Turkish neighbours, who will also have several thousand travelling fans on their side. "Hostility is no problem. This is what we do for a living. We're used to playing in away games and being in front of hostile crowds," Wales captain Gareth Bale said. Turkey come into the game by the Caspian Sea desperate to shake off the disappointment of losing 3-0 to Italy in the tournament's opening match.
ChinaPosted by
AFP

North Korea's Kim admits food situation 'tense'

Kim Jong Un has admitted that North Korea's food situation is "tense", state media reported Wednesday, sounding the alarm in a country that suffered a devastating famine in the 1990s in which hundreds of thousands died. The impoverished country, which is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, has long struggled to feed itself, suffering chronic food shortages. And last year the coronavirus pandemic and a series of summer storms and floods added yet more pressure on the flagging economy. At a plenary meeting of the central committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, Kim said the economy improved this year, with industrial output growing 25 percent from a year earlier, the official KCNA news agency reported Wednesday.