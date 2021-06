Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (pictured) will travel to Latvia, Germany and Italy today (22 June), as she continues her NextGenerationEU tour of capitals. She is visiting these countries to personally hand over the result of the Commission's assessment and Recommendation to the Council on the approval of the national recovery and resilience plans in the context of NextGenerationEU. In the morning, the President will start her day in Riga with a bilateral meeting with Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of Latvia. She will then travel to Berlin, where she will be received by Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany.