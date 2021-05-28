Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Alright, Minnesota — Who’s Not Wearing Their Seatbelt?

By Ashli
Posted by 
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My wife and I were driving up I-94 from the Cities recently and saw one of the MN Department of Transportation digital billboards. Its message read something along the lines of "Buckle Up, Minnesota. Seatbelts Save Lives." My wife turned to me and said, "Who doesn't wear their seatbelt still? I don't know anyone that doesn't wear a seatbelt." As I thought about it I realized that I, too, don't know anyone who doesn't wear a seatbelt. Which begs the question -- who's not wearing their seatbelt?

mix949.com
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Cities#Mn Traffic Safety#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Twitter
Related
Brainerd, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Survey Says: Minnesotans Debate Where “Up North” Begins

"Up North." We refer to it all the time, but where does it actually begin?. I'm not originally from Minnesota, so I didn't grow up familiar with "Up North" culture. As a kid in Illinois, all of Minnesota was "Up North." Of course, when you live in Minnesota, "Up North" looks different. My wife's family lives in Fergus Falls; I don't consider that "Up North." The furthest north I've travelled -- at least as far as the state of Minnesota -- is Grand Marais, which I think very few would contest is not considered "Up North."
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

Dancing Construction Worker Cause of Neverending MN Roadwork

No wonder construction season in Minnesota lasts so long -- construction crews are too busy creating viral videos on TikTok!. I was listening to a podcast recently by a pastor who noted how road construction in Minnesota literally never ends. "I attended North Central in 2005," he said, "and they were working on I-35 then...it's 2021, and they're still working on I-35! Like, are they working on it one nail at a time or what?!" The guy's not wrong -- roadwork in Minnesota never seems to end, and -- to make matters worse -- it all seems to happen during Minnesota's peak travel season.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 94.9

It’s So Hot in Minnesota That the Roads are Buckling

We're having a heatwave, and Mother Nature isn't showing any signs of turning down the temperatures anytime soon. Usually, this type of heat is reserved for the dog days in late July and August. Instead, Minnesota is getting record-setting heat before summer officially starts on June 20th. It is so hot in our state right now, that it is causing roads to buckle.
Sartell, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Where Can I Get My Sartell Water Ban Exemption?

Central Minnesota has been weathering a pretty significant drought lately with temperatures in the 90's and a nearly total lack of rain. For this reason, Sartell and a few surrounding communities have instituted a full-on watering ban that went into effect on Wednesday. However, I have seen a bunch of...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MIX 94.9

Man “Unexpectedly” Hit by Illegal Donuts in Minneapolis Street [WATCH]

Nobody could have seen this coming... A video posted to Reddit over the weekend shows a bystander getting hit by a street racer in Minneapolis. "Shutting down the street and doing donuts in Minnesota," reads the caption of the video, which was posted to Reddit Sunday, June 6. In it, vehicles appear to have blocked off an intersection where a large crowd have gathered to watch street racers performing illegal stunts. It's unclear which intersection it is, though the Minneapolis skyline can be seen in the distance. A Dodge Charger can be seen in the middle of the intersection doing donuts, encircled by a ring of bystanders.