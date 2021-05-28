This DB considers Jaycee Horn a role model. Constant communication helps USC’s cause

I didn’t know much about Ayinde “Ace” Eley prior to doing research on this article. Ayinde is a grad transfer coming in from Maryland. Like many grad transfers Ayinde was a name I was interested in because of the stats he can put up and the support he can provide to his new Georgia Tech team. Afterall, Georgia Tech just lost their top linebacker in David Curry, and while we definitely have other talented players, it sure is a plus to have an experienced linebacker at the position to help fill in. That was what I viewed Ayinde as prior to my research, a good player to fill a gap we needed. After looking into his background though I found he’s been on a longer journey than I realized.