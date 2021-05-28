This DB considers Jaycee Horn a role model. Constant communication helps USC’s cause
Safety Nick Cull of Donalsonville, Georgia is another versatile defensive back Shane Beamer and his secondary coach Torrian Gray are heavily recruiting for South Carolina. They offered Cull (5-11 175) in mid-March and have worked him hard over the phone and other forms of communication. Their effort and passion in recruiting Cull is working because he plans to take an official visit with them in June on a date to be determined around his mother’s work schedule.www.thestate.com