Ruck Up Charities presents Red White and Blue BBQ Festival
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Ruck Up Charities will present a three-day barbecue festival featuring Grudge Match Drag Races, a BBQ competition sanctioned by the Lone Star BBQ Society, fireworks, and live music from Michael Castleberry, Jr., Ben Theiring, Brandon Albert, Zadie Sandoval, Dusty, 3 Blocks Away, Hat Trick Texas Band, Down & Out with Will Kincaid, and Michael Shane Band.