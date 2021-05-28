Ruck Up Charities presents Red White and Blue BBQ Festival

(KUTV) — It's been an incredibly busy week as I've been able to sit down and talk with Pixar animator Emron Grover about "Luca;" writer Annie Weisman and actors Rose Byrne and Rory Scovel about their new AppleTV+ series "Physical;" and the legendary Rita Moreno about the documentary "Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It." Plus we had "12 Mighty Orphans," "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," and the "The Sparks Brothers" documentary to fit in. There's plenty to dig through. So, let's get to it.