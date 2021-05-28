Tejas Brothers in concert
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. After forming in the fall of 2006, the Tejas Brothers quickly became the subject of big conversation around the stockyards of Fort Worth. Within a few short years, they had earned the respect as one of the best live acts in Texas. They have released three albums in their career, including 2013's Live a Little More. They will be joined by Carlos Ramos.dallas.culturemap.com