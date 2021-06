Genuine discoveries in the twentieth-century design market are quite rare. With traditional research and scholarship and the explosion of online resources, it often seems like there are few great things left to be unearthed. That surmise was called into question when an important firescreen by Samuel Yellin appeared in a recent auction at Samuel T. Freeman & Co. Though it was known to the public through a historic photograph, its presentation at Freeman’s marked a first material encounter with the work for many but its status as among the couple most significant works ever executed by the Philadelphia ironworker was utterly unknown. Here we will excavate the firescreen from its previous misidentifications and reset it within its original context of manufacture and exhibition.