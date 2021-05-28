Family honors Coach Brian Dodson with memorial scholarship

A scholarship honoring the life of Coach Matthew Brian Dodson has been established through the Northwestern State University Foundation. Preference for the one-year scholarship will be given to students from southwest Louisiana, particularly those from Grand Lake High School, where Dodson spent most of his career. Preference will also be given to a senior member of the baseball team playing without an athletic scholarship and to a student battling cancer or who is a cancer survivor or the son or daughter of someone who has battled cancer. Preference will also be given to students majoring in education, those who are NSU cheerleaders and graduate students obtaining degrees in education leadership.