Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Family honors Coach Brian Dodson with memorial scholarship

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA scholarship honoring the life of Coach Matthew Brian Dodson has been established through the Northwestern State University Foundation. Preference for the one-year scholarship will be given to students from southwest Louisiana, particularly those from Grand Lake High School, where Dodson spent most of his career. Preference will also be given to a senior member of the baseball team playing without an athletic scholarship and to a student battling cancer or who is a cancer survivor or the son or daughter of someone who has battled cancer. Preference will also be given to students majoring in education, those who are NSU cheerleaders and graduate students obtaining degrees in education leadership.

natchitochesparishjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Shreveport, LA
Natchitoches Parish, LA
Society
City
Pineville, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
County
Natchitoches Parish, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Education#Real Estate Agent#Mcneese State University#Charity#Grand Lake High School#Nsu#Ochsner Lsu Health Center#Leesville High School#Mcneese State University#The University Of Phoenix#Mcneese#Cane Heritage Realty#Theta Chi At
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Joe Manchin keeps Democrats guessing on sweeping election bill

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is keeping his colleagues guessing on whether he will back a sweeping election bill during a high-profile vote next week. Democrats are expected to hold a key test vote next week on S. 1, titled the For the People Act. The debate will spotlight a simmering months-long fight over voting rights. The measure is guaranteed to run headlong into a filibuster, but Democrats are hoping to at least put up a unified front and keep the focus on GOP opposition — not their own divisions.