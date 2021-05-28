Subverting the Home Invasion Film: The Dark Joy of 'You're Next'

"Without dreams there can be no future…" Madman Films in Australia has released the first official trailer for the extremely funky, hand-drawn animated film Cryptozoo, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also stopped by this year's Berlin Film Festival, and is arriving in theaters starting in August. This earned some rave reviews, mostly because it's insanely original and unlike anything you've ever seen before - the latest from the filmmaker behind the film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea. As cryptozookeepers struggle to capture a "Baku" (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) they begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a cryptozoo or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. This features the voices of Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, and Grace Zabriskie. It's hard to even describe this film, you just have to dive head-first into the footage.