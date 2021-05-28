Cancel
Subverting the Home Invasion Film: The Dark Joy of 'You're Next'

By Meg Shields
Film School Rejects
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching a video essay that looks at how the 2011 slasher You’re Next re-imagined the home invasion subgenre. The horror genre deserves major points for not taking itself too seriously. Or,...

Adam Wingard
Moviesepicstream.com

Zatanna Writer Says DC Film Will Be 'Dark' and 'Scary'

We already know that the Zatanna film is in the works although we haven't gotten any updates on the project. Luckily, Emerald Fennell has just opened up about being a part of the movie and she confirms that the project will be "quite dark" as well as "big and scary."
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Die in a Gunfight’ Trailer: Forbidden Love Could Be Deadly

The trailer for Die in a Gunfight has a Romeo and Juliet meets Quentin Tarantino and/or Guy Ritchie vibe, with Diego Boneta as Romeo to Alexandra Daddario’s Juliet. The two-minute trailer finds the adult children of warring families falling in love and willing to be the target of hired assassins if that’s what it takes to be together.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Reveals The 1 Movie That’s Too Scary For Him To Finish

Younger horror fans may not get what all the fuss is about considering the evolution of the found footage genre over the last two decades, but The Blair Witch Project was a legitimate cultural phenomenon when it first arrived in the summer of 1999. Indeed, it’s one of the genre’s most influential films and also one of the most profitable after earning almost $250 million at the box office on a budget of $200,000.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

IFC Midnight: Come True (2020) - Reviewed

Canadian writer-director Anthony Scott Burns’ second feature film Come True follows in the footsteps of Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street by way of Altered States, Videodrome, The Cell, The Nightmare or most recently Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor. Based on an original story by Daniel Weissenberger and told from the...
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for Incredibly Weird, Extra Wild 'Cryptozoo' Animated Film

"Without dreams there can be no future…" Madman Films in Australia has released the first official trailer for the extremely funky, hand-drawn animated film Cryptozoo, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also stopped by this year's Berlin Film Festival, and is arriving in theaters starting in August. This earned some rave reviews, mostly because it's insanely original and unlike anything you've ever seen before - the latest from the filmmaker behind the film My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea. As cryptozookeepers struggle to capture a "Baku" (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) they begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a cryptozoo or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. This features the voices of Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, and Grace Zabriskie. It's hard to even describe this film, you just have to dive head-first into the footage.
Moviesdailydead.com

Watch an Exclusive Clip from H.P. LOVECRAFT’S THE DEEP ONES

Before arriving on DVD, Digital, On Demand, and available to rent at Redbox Kiosks June 15, we've been provided with an exclusive clip from H.P. Lovecraft’s The Deep Ones just for Daily Dead readers!. "A married couple rents a beachside cottage only to be surrounded by peculiar neighbors and strange...
Moviesfiz-x.com

Action Packed Trailer For Movie DIE IN A GUNFIGHT Starring Alexandra Daddario

Check out the new action-packed trailer that has been released for the violent modern take on the classic Romeo and Juliet story, Die in a Gunfight. The movie stars gorgeous Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta as Mary and Ben, the “star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families.” They are joined in the cast by Travis Fimmel, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nicola Correia-Damude, John Ralston, and Michelle Nolden.
Movies/Film

Five Real Haunted Places That Would Make Killer Horror Movies

Horror movies get a lot of mileage from claiming to be based on, or at least inspired by, true stories. The Conjuring Universe is big on claiming they’re telling true tales of terror, and it was recently revealed that the writers of the first Conjuring and the director of Spiral: From the Book of Saw were teaming up to launch a horror franchise based on the true story of the allegedly haunted LaLaurie Mansion.
MoviesComicBook

Evil Dead Rise Adds Young Stars to Cast

In addition to the new Evil Dead sequel Evil Dead Rise taking the carnage of the franchise out of the woods and into an urban setting, the sequel also looks to be switching things up when it comes to casting, as The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that young stars Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, and Nell Fisher have all joined the endeavor. The outlet also notes that the trio of performers will likely be playing siblings in the upcoming adventure, with the stars joining the previously announced Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan in the picture. Evil Dead Rise comes from director Lee Cronin, while original producers Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell, and Rob Tapert will once again produce.
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Recoil at the First Trailer for Netflix Meta-Horror Flick A Classic Horror Story

Typically, when horror films get deeply self-referential, it’s in service of delivering a few laughs to the horror geeks in the crowd. The meta-horror comedy has essentially become its own sub-genre at this point, as seen in movies such as The Cabin in the Woods and The Final Girls. “Legitimate” horror, on the other hand, often occurs in a universe where characters are blind to the idea of horror movie tropes, as knowledge of those tropes would theoretically lessen the genuine fright involved.
TV Seriesscreentimes.net

Home Before Dark

Based on the true story of Hilde Lysiak, ‘Home Before Dark’ tells the story of young reporter Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) who, after being uprooted from her New York home to her father’s hometown, begins to investigate the disappearance of a young boy - a case that has tormented her father for years. During the show’s first season, we saw the family adjust to small town life in Erie Harbour and deal with the resentment of it’s residents who don’t welcome their arrival - all whilst Hilde makes waves - and enemies, as she uncovers the town’s dark secrets in her search for the truth.
Moviesihorror.com

Here Are 5 Classic Horror Movies To Watch This Summer

Summer is right around the corner and when it comes to beating the heat, horror may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But there is something about the season that just screams horror with its celluloid cannibalistic barbeques, killer fish, and deadly road trips. Here are five...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Fortnite Season 7: Invasion is Here to Abduct You

The truth is out there, somewhere, in Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7. Fortnite, a video game that’s far bigger than we’ll ever understand, is going intergalactic in its latest season. Season 7, entitled Invasion, is all about, well, space invaders. UFOs, abductions, crop circles – it’s all here. As ever...