COVID Takes Big Bite from Multiline Insurers’ Earnings, in ‘Manageable’ Event: S&P

By L.S. Howard
Insurance Journal
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 crisis cost 16 global multiline insurers about $8 billion in 2020, although they still reported substantial net profit of $36 billion, according to a report published by S&P Global Ratings. This net profit figure was down from $56 billion in 2019 and $48 billion in 2018, said S&P,...

