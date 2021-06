England slumped to their first Test series defeat on home soil since 2014 as they surrendered to New Zealand in meek fashion at Edgbaston. The result was already a certainty when the teams arrived at the ground for day four, with Saturday's batting collapse settling matters in the tourists' favour. Tom Latham, captaining a weakened side in the absence of world number one batsman Kane Williamson won the match with a steer to the third man boundary.