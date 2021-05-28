Mercer County Airport to host car show event

BLUEFIELD — Mercer County Airport is hosting its big car show Saturday, the first time in two years since last year’s event was postponed because of the pandemic.

“We will be giving out 75 trophies to winners and dash plaques to all entries,” said airport Manager Clint Ransom. “We usually have between 100 and 150 cars.”

The show, which has been a Memorial Day weekend tradition, starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. and registration is $15 per car.

“There will be a food vendor there,” he said, referring to WV Mountain Ears, which specializes in roasted corn and funnel cakes.

Admission and parking are free and Ransom said it’s a good opportunity for people to visit the airport.

The car show is popular, he said, and the air show was as well.

But that is not planned this year.

“They (FAA) changed the rules and regulations for an air show,” he said. “They made it tougher to host one.”

Ransom said a professional air show organizer now must be hired to run it, with a special license to do so.

