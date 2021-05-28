Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, WV

Mercer County Airport to host car show event

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 19 days ago

BLUEFIELD — Mercer County Airport is hosting its big car show Saturday, the first time in two years since last year’s event was postponed because of the pandemic.

“We will be giving out 75 trophies to winners and dash plaques to all entries,” said airport Manager Clint Ransom. “We usually have between 100 and 150 cars.”

The show, which has been a Memorial Day weekend tradition, starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. and registration is $15 per car.

“There will be a food vendor there,” he said, referring to WV Mountain Ears, which specializes in roasted corn and funnel cakes.

Admission and parking are free and Ransom said it’s a good opportunity for people to visit the airport.

The car show is popular, he said, and the air show was as well.

But that is not planned this year.

“They (FAA) changed the rules and regulations for an air show,” he said. “They made it tougher to host one.”

Ransom said a professional air show organizer now must be hired to run it, with a special license to do so.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
2K+
Followers
183
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Government
County
Mercer County, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Cars#Air Show#Wv Mountain Ears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Politics
News Break
FAA
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

"New Yorkers didn't tune in tonight to hear us fight with each other": Democratic candidates for NYC mayor spar in feisty final debate

In the final debate before primary day, eight leading Democrats running for New York City mayor frequently devolved into bickering in a rapid-fire format on Wednesday in NBC's Studio 8H, the home of the iconic show "Saturday Night Live." The debate was one of the last chances for candidates to make their closing arguments to voters before primary day on June 22. Tens of thousands of voters have already cast ballots during early voting or via absentee ballots.