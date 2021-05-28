Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, WV

Those Who Served War Museum to be open on Memorial Day

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 19 days ago

PRINCETON — The Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton will be open on Memorial Day.

Tony Whitlow, museum director, said the War Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to allow residents to honor veterans.

Located in the Municipal Building across from the Mercer County Courthouse, a special feature of the museum is the Memorial Room.

Whitlow said the room includes lists of the names of all Mercer County residents who died in action in all the wars.

That includes 148 during the Civil War, 40 in World War I, 300 in World War II, 40 in the Korean War and 42 in Vietnam.

The room also has displays related to the wars, including a Flanders Field for WWI and a scene of two soldiers trying to stay warm over a campfire in the frigid Korean War.

Whitlow said visitors can learn about each war while they are there.

“I hope people visit the Memorial Room,” he said.

The museum, which is also full of countless military equipment, photos and information, reopened earlier this week after being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
2K+
Followers
183
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Government
City
War, WV
Princeton, WV
Government
Princeton, WV
Entertainment
County
Mercer County, WV
City
Princeton, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Korean War#The Wars#The War Museum#Wwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
World War II
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

"New Yorkers didn't tune in tonight to hear us fight with each other": Democratic candidates for NYC mayor spar in feisty final debate

In the final debate before primary day, eight leading Democrats running for New York City mayor frequently devolved into bickering in a rapid-fire format on Wednesday in NBC's Studio 8H, the home of the iconic show "Saturday Night Live." The debate was one of the last chances for candidates to make their closing arguments to voters before primary day on June 22. Tens of thousands of voters have already cast ballots during early voting or via absentee ballots.