Those Who Served War Museum to be open on Memorial Day

PRINCETON — The Those Who Served War Museum in Princeton will be open on Memorial Day.

Tony Whitlow, museum director, said the War Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to allow residents to honor veterans.

Located in the Municipal Building across from the Mercer County Courthouse, a special feature of the museum is the Memorial Room.

Whitlow said the room includes lists of the names of all Mercer County residents who died in action in all the wars.

That includes 148 during the Civil War, 40 in World War I, 300 in World War II, 40 in the Korean War and 42 in Vietnam.

The room also has displays related to the wars, including a Flanders Field for WWI and a scene of two soldiers trying to stay warm over a campfire in the frigid Korean War.

Whitlow said visitors can learn about each war while they are there.

“I hope people visit the Memorial Room,” he said.

The museum, which is also full of countless military equipment, photos and information, reopened earlier this week after being closed for more than a year because of the pandemic.

