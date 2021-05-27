Cancel
Memphis, TN

Cumulus to Launch News Talker "The Roar of Memphis"

Radio Online
 22 days ago

Memphis is getting a new News/Talk station from Cumulus. WKIM-FM will launch as the all-new News Talk 98.9 "The Roar of Memphis", the official flagship radio station for the University of Memphis Tigers. In a multi-year deal, with Memphis Athletics and Tiger Sports Properties, Cumulus Memphis will air every football, men's basketball and women's basketball game starting in August, though the station's official launch day is America's birthday, July 4.

