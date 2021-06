IHeartMedia, a mass media conglomerate that owns the majority of America’s radio stations, has been accused of racist hiring practices because of an email sent by one of its executive producers.Last week, the company posted a standard job opening for a “podcast editor/engineer” based out of New York City, New York.Days later on Thursday, Molly Socha, the executive producer of custom podcasts at iHeartMedia, submitted a related email to an email mailing list (known as a listserv) dedicated to news about the New York City radio industry, according to CNS News.In that email, Socha said that iHeartMedia was looking for “a full-time, experienced editor/engineer to join our team” but.