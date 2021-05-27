Roxanne Steele Named WDRQ-FM/Detroit Morning Co-Host

Cancel
Cumulus Media appoints Roxanne Steele as co-host of the "Broadway In The Morning" show on Country WDRQ-FM (New Country 93.1)/Detroit. She joins Bill "Broadway" Bertschinger, host of Broadway In The Morning, which airs weekdays from 5-10am. Steele has served as a part-time talent for "New Country 93.1" since 2018. Prior to that, she was midday host on Audacy's WYCD-FM in Detroit. Steele was also on-air for 12 years with CBS Radio Chicago, as afternoon host on WBBM-FM (B96) and later, as afternoon host on sister WCFS-FM (Fresh 105.9).

news.radio-online.com
Worldradiofacts.com

A Martínez Named Host Of Morning Edition And Up First

A Martínez joins Rachel Martin, Noel King and Steve Inskeep. A Martinez will be leaving his role as host of Take Two at KPCC to join Noel, Steve, and Rachel at Morning Edition and Up First.Courtesy A Martinez. NPR announced today that after conducting a national search A Martínez has...
Entertainmentradiofacts.com

AUDACY WELCOMES JEETZ AS MORNING SHOW CO-HOST

Audacy welcomes Jeetz as morning show co-host for 92.3 KGON (KGON-FM) in Portland. Jeetz will join “Terry Boyd’s World,” weekdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. PT, effective June 16. “Jeetz has proven himself to be a tireless, fearless entertainer since we plucked him from the promotions street team and...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Detroit Wing Co. landing in TC

TRAVERSE CITY — Detroit-style pizza long has been a part of Traverse City restaurant fare. The region is about to get a taste of the Motor City’s take on chicken wings. The Detroit Wing Company plans a fall opening at 1201 E. Front St., adjacent to Third Coast Chiropractic, in the same building that also houses Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
Entertainmentallaccess.com

KROQ/Los Angeles Morning Co-Host Stryker To Exit

SHOCKER! AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES morning co-host STRYKER announced this morning (6/9) he will be stepping away from STRYKER & KLEIN. STRYKER has been with KROQ for 22 years and moved from PM Drive to mornings in MARCH 2020 and the show later added AUDACY's ALT stations KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO, KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS, and KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY.
TV & VideosKFYO Radio

The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show

Inspired by Rush… The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show is broadcast on many prominent stations nationwide. Listen on News/Talk 95.1 FM, 790 AM and on the KFYO App: https://kfyo.com/app. Inspired by Rush…. Clay Travis and Buck Sexton took over the 11am-2pm timeslot on Premiere Networks on June 21, 2021....
Soccerchatsports.com

Apologizes To Female Co-Host

Former USMNT star Oguchi Onyewu was forced to issue an apology Sunday night ... after he threatened to choke his female co-host live on air. The mea culpa all went down during the CBS Sports broadcast of the USMNT vs. Mexico game in Denver ... minutes after Onyewu got verbally aggressive with Mexican soccer star Janelly Farias.
Entertainmentfargounderground.com

Live & Local: FM All-stars at Fargo Brewing Co.

Get ready for a groovy summer! H2M is proud to present the inaugural “Live & Local” concert series taking place throughout the summer of 2021, produced by Jade Presents and Downtown Fargo!. Each live music event will feature food and beverages as well as auxiliary activities for the whole family.
Portland, ORallaccess.com

KGON/Portland Adds Jeetz As New Morning Co-Host

AUDACY Classic Rock KGON/PORTLAND, OR is welcoming JEETZ as their new morning show co-host joining TERRY BOYD and TERRY BOYD'S WORLD starting on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16th. JEETZ replaces BRIAN SHANNON who recently left the station. “JEETZ has proven himself to be a tireless, fearless entertainer since we plucked him from...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Majic 93.3

Migos Say They Belong on Atlanta’s Rap Mount Rushmore

The rap Mount Rushmore conversation made its way to social media last month following a photoshopped image of J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Drake on the famed granite structure, created by RapCaviar, circulating online. The topic later became narrowed down to a regional level after a photo featuring a Mount Rushmore of Atlanta-bred rappers landed on the ’Net. Jeezy, Future, Rich Homie Quan and Lil Baby were included. Migos have since chimed in, saying that they actually belong on the structure because of their contributions to the rap game in their city.
Kansas City, KSradiofacts.com

CUMULUS MEDIA Names Jim Fox as Operations Manager of Its Seven Kansas City Radio Stations and Program Director for 94.9 KCMO-FM

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) announces that it has appointed 30-year radio programming veteran Jim Fox as Operations Manager for its seven-station cluster in Kansas City, KS, and Program Director of Classic Hits station 94.9 KCMO-FM. Fox joins Cumulus Kansas City following a 17-year career with Audacy/Entercom Communications, where he was Vice President, Programming, for the company’s four Dallas, TX, music stations, and prior to that, was Vice President, Programming, for their six Sacramento, CA, stations. He was also Rock/Alternative Format Captain for Entercom Communications.
enmnews.com

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Has Two Shows in Top Five Most-Watched in Monday Ratings Demo

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld made two appearances in the top five most-watched shows among viewers in the key A25-54 demographic, as the network continued its ratings winning streak Monday. Gutfeld’s late-night comedy show Gutfeld! was fifth most-watched in the valuable demo on Monday, with 262,000, easily beating MSNBC’s The 11th...
Celebritiesthenativesociety.com

Jane Harrison: Comedian & Writer

Jane Harrison is (currently Atlanta based) comedian, writer and performer. She started doing stand up in San Francisco before making her way through Chicago, where she worked for The Onion, and then on to Brooklyn, where she made branded content for evil corporations. She is currently living in her mother's house and working part time on a farm to "get back to the soil," whatever that means. A lot of stuff is going on, don't ask her about it.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Big Lead

Roundup: NYC Lifting All COVID Restrictions; Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine Launching High School; RIP Lisa Banes

NYC lifting all COVID restrictions after hitting 70 percent vaccination mark... Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are launching a high school in Los Angeles... Lisa Banes passes away at 65 years-old after scooter collision... Vince Wilfork's son arrested, charged with stealing Super Bowl rings... Scottie Pippen launching bourbon line... Woman crashes stolen ambulance into bay in upstate NY... Popular Call Her Daddy podcast leaves Barstool Sports for Spotify... MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos, donating $2.7 billion to various organizations... Shake Shack manager accused of poisoning police sues accusing cops... Magic Johnson joins Cameo board... Jameela Jamil to play villain in She-Hulk Marvel series... Pink Floyd's Roger Waters gave an emphatic "no" when Facebook asked to use song in advertisement... Democrats unveil bill to decriminalize drug possession at the federal level, expunge records...
Musicramp247.com

Let Elroy Coach You Into A Brand

• Veteran programmer and talent coach Elroy Smith announces his new project: ELROY SMITH — THE COACH. Utilizing all of the experience accrued over the course of a nearly four-decade radio career, Elroy will be laser-focused on coaching [your name here] into a BRAND. If you are an on-air personality or a podcaster, you are one of many. However, you will WIN if you develop yourself into a brand.
Entertainmentramp247.com

Majid & Eshak Named Co-CEOs, Island Records

• Universal Music Group announced that Imran Majid and Justin Eshak have been appointed Co-CEOs of Island Records, effective January 1, 2022. Majid (left), and Eshak (right) will join Island from Columbia Records, where they garnered numerous global artist successes as Co-Heads of A&R. The appointment marks a return to...
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Sinclair San Antonio presents local immigration documentary

SAN ANTONIO - On June 24th, Sinclair San Antonio will premiere a special program on our Youtube channel examining the impact of the immigration situation in Texas. Award winning investigative reporter Yami Virgin has been covering the border for many years. Now for the first time, she’s presenting her investigative work in a long form format, providing insight and detail not seen before on local or national news programming.
Florida StateRadar Online.com

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Works At A Barbershop In Florida, Enjoying Modest Life With His Former Mistress Years After Splitting From Talk Show Host

Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter is living a less glamorous life two years after his marriage with the talk show host exploded. The Sun broke the story, Kevin is currently living in a community in Coral Gables, Florida. Article continues below advertisement. He shares a home with Sharina Hudson, the...