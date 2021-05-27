Roxanne Steele Named WDRQ-FM/Detroit Morning Co-Host
Cumulus Media appoints Roxanne Steele as co-host of the "Broadway In The Morning" show on Country WDRQ-FM (New Country 93.1)/Detroit. She joins Bill "Broadway" Bertschinger, host of Broadway In The Morning, which airs weekdays from 5-10am. Steele has served as a part-time talent for "New Country 93.1" since 2018. Prior to that, she was midday host on Audacy's WYCD-FM in Detroit. Steele was also on-air for 12 years with CBS Radio Chicago, as afternoon host on WBBM-FM (B96) and later, as afternoon host on sister WCFS-FM (Fresh 105.9).