Fernando Alonso has said it will now take him “eight or nine races” to get back to 100 per cent after initially believing it would take a maximum of four events. Even though the 39-year-old Spaniard spent two years away from the Formula 1 grid, the strong belief from the majority of the media and fans alike was he would pick up where he left off and start dominating team-mate Esteban Ocon from the get-go.