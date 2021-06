Taco Bell is encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and get their COVID-19 vaccine. The beloved Mexican-style fast-food chain is rewarding vaccinated people with a whopper of a deal: free tacos. But, there is a catch. The free taco deal is only available for those vaccinated people in California, with the deal joining California Gov. Gavin Newsom's Vax for the Win incentive program, which looks to hand out dozens of freebies and prizes to those Californian's who have done their part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.