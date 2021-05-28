Cancel
Public Health

N.C. reports millionth COVID case as vaccine demand drops

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The pace of vaccinations is slowing in North Carolina, prompting many providers to stop asking the federal government for more COVID-19 vaccines. State health officials have returned hundreds of thousands of vaccines to the federal government and are asking for fewer and fewer new first doses. Nearly 2.3 million COVID-19 shots are on shelves waiting for North Carolina residents as the state works to better target distribution efforts to underserved areas.

