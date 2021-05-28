Islanders Playoffs News: Game 1 against the Bruins will be tomorrow night

Do you all ever have bizarre playoff dreams? I had the most nonsensical one a few nights ago, between Games 1 and 2:. Apparently Ilya Sorokin practices at a separate, hidden rink behind some factory (in my dream), and no one knows where it is, but I got a tip from an 11-year-old fan about it, so I showed up at the rink to skate, and at the front window they said, “No, Ilya doesn’t take shots from the public” (in my dream), and I said I didn’t want to shoot on him, just to use the other half of the rink, and they kicked me out, but later I saw him smoking a cigarette by himself (in my dream) in the rinkside bar that serves really bad wings. He didn’t say anything but he smiled and assured me he is happy (in my dream).