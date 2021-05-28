NAS Pax River Gate 1 Closed Today, May 28 For Maintenance

Two boat ramps along Lake Oahe near Gettysburg and Mobridge have been temporarily closed for maintenance. According to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, the West Whitlock Recreation Area’s boat ramp is currently closed for construction. A contractor will be tearing out a portion of the existing ramp and replacing it with new concrete. In the meantime, GFP recommends boaters use the East Whitlock north ramp to access that area of Lake Oahe.

MOBRIDGE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO