Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for May 30-June 5

By Tribune Content Agency
Daily Republic
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss: “America’s Got Talent” – After a challenging season hampered by pandemic restrictions and an injury to Simon Cowell that forced the show to go on without him, summertime’s biggest reality hit is back with Cowell – and a live audience – in place. As usual, things kick off with a barrage of auditions, during which serious contenders are separated from the wacky pretenders. Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara return to the judges panel alongside Cowell, and Terry Crews is back as host. (8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC).

www.dailyrepublic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Silverton
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Susan Smith
Person
Paula Deen
Person
Angie Harmon
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Terry Crews
Person
Chris Watts
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Gladys Knight
Person
Gary Sinise
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Person
Emeril Lagasse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Reality Show#Nbc#American#Pbs#Race Massacre#History Channel#Hbo#Masterchef#Abc#Bbc America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
BBC
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hein’s TV Picks: Rose Byrne Is Seriously Funny in Physical

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
TV SeriesUnion Leader

Top TV picks for June 20-26

DON’T MISS: “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” — Almost a year after it premiered, the compelling true-crime documentary returns with a special episode — an addendum to the story of author Michelle McNamara’s hunt for the elusive criminal known as the Golden State Killer. Arrested in 2018, Joseph James...
TV Seriesmetv.com

6 failed TV pilots starring Chuck Connors

After The Rifleman, he typically played the bad guy! And one of these shows almost killed The Rifleman. Chuck Connors is one of those rare television stars to headline a handful of acclaimed series. Everyone knows him as The Rifleman, of course, but Branded cast him as another tough Western hero. In the Sixties, he also dabbled in legal drama (Arrest and Trial, a sort of prototype of Law & Order) and animal-friendly family fare (Cowboy in Africa). But they can't all be successful, or even make it to series.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hein’s Picks: You Call This Great TV?

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
TV & VideosChannel Canada

June 24-30: Crave Weekly Streaming Overview

JUNE 24 – RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS *Season 6 Premiere*. Season 6 of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS premieres with two episodes Thursday, June 24. The all-new season sees 13 Queens from previous RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE seasons, the most ever for the series, return to vie for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a cash prize of $100,000. Guest judges announced for this season include Angela Bassett, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Emma Roberts, Charli XCX, Aisha Tyler, Tanya Tucker, and more. RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS follows a weekly release schedule with new episodes dropping Thursdays.
Spartanburg, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Ansley Burns wants to be the next American Idol, Caleb Kennedy opens up about the show

In recent years, the Upstate has watched local teens appear on several different national reality television shows. Most recently, Dorman High School student Caleb Kennedy advanced to the Top 5 on "American Idol" before leaving the show. The 16-year-old country singer began his Idol journey in October 2020 and quickly became a fan favorite on the ABC talent show with his gravelly voice and deep, thought-provoking original songs.
TV ShowsPosted by
Variety

‘The Chris Rock Show’ First Two Seasons Streaming on HBO Max

More than two decades after first airing, the first two seasons of “The Chris Rock Show” are available to stream on HBO Max. The late-night talk show created and hosted by Rock originally aired on HBO over five seasons, from 1997 to 2000. Starting Friday, June 25, Season 1 (7 episodes) and Season 2 (12 episodes) are on HBO Max.
TV Showstalentrecap.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Auditions Continue in a Night Full of Surprises

On Tuesday night, America’s Got Talent Season 16 returned for another night of auditions. The episode was full of surprising and downright shocking moments, including the return of a notorious danger act from the past. Tuesday’s show also featured some incredible singers. Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer went to a performer...
TV ShowsSFGate

The Top Streaming Services and TV Shows of May 2021, According to Watchworthy Data

Ranker’s TV Recommendation App Watchworthy Reveals What, Why, and Where Audiences Were Streaming in the Month of May. Ranker, known as the world’s leading publisher for fan-powered rankings on just about everything with over one billion votes, just announced the Top Streaming Networks and TV Shows for the month of May 2021 according to users of the TV recommendation app Watchworthy.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Simon Cowell’s deadly ‘America’s Got Talent’ stunt shocks audience: ‘We need a medic!’

Simon Cowell sat out most of last year’s America’s Got Talent season after seriously injuring his back in a freak bike accident. And for one scary moment this week, it looked like he would be sidelined again — when an audition by a returning “comedy danger act” went horrifyingly awry, leaving Simon gasping on the stage floor with an arrow piercing his chest and panicked host Terry Crews crying out for a medic.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

Streaming TV Surpasses Broadcast TV in Nielsen’s New Monthly Snapshot

In their new TV and streaming snapshot “The Gauge,” Nielsen reported 26 percent of all television consumption was done through various streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Netflix led the pack with 6 percent of the streaming share, but YouTube (which also includes YouTube TV) and Hulu (which also includes Hulu Live TV) were close behind.