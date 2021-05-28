Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for May 30-June 5

After The Rifleman, he typically played the bad guy! And one of these shows almost killed The Rifleman. Chuck Connors is one of those rare television stars to headline a handful of acclaimed series. Everyone knows him as The Rifleman, of course, but Branded cast him as another tough Western hero. In the Sixties, he also dabbled in legal drama (Arrest and Trial, a sort of prototype of Law & Order) and animal-friendly family fare (Cowboy in Africa). But they can't all be successful, or even make it to series.