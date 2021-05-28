Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for May 30-June 5
Don’t miss: “America’s Got Talent” – After a challenging season hampered by pandemic restrictions and an injury to Simon Cowell that forced the show to go on without him, summertime’s biggest reality hit is back with Cowell – and a live audience – in place. As usual, things kick off with a barrage of auditions, during which serious contenders are separated from the wacky pretenders. Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara return to the judges panel alongside Cowell, and Terry Crews is back as host. (8 p.m. Tuesday, NBC).www.dailyrepublic.com