FRANKFORD, Del. – Some elementary honor society students took it upon themselves to help better their community. According to the Indian River School District, members of the John M. Clayton Elementary School National Elementary Honor Society wanted to find a way to serve their community during the pandemic, so they got some trash bags and gloves and got to work. Because of the pandemic and in order to keep everyone safe, students participated in the litter pick-up individuality or in small family groups with parents.