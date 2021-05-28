Cancel
Energy Industry

Capturing the sun: Solar power farm construction begins

By Randy Griffith rgriffith@tribdem.com
CNHI
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTAGE – Excavation work has begun on the Portage Township site where one of the state’s largest solar power generation facilities will be constructed. Competitive Power Ventures announced that the Maple Hill Solar 100-megawatt solar farm is being constructed with additional support from Gemma Power Systems. The solar farm, located...

www.cnhi.com
