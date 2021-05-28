Patriots' Mac Jones Has 'A Swag to Him' and 'Good Energy,' Says Kendrick Bourne
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is winning over his new teammates in the first week of OTAs. The Alabama product, who went to the New England Patriots with the No. 15 overall pick, has been playing behind incumbent signal-caller Cam Newton, who signed a new one-year deal after quarterbacking the Patriots to their worst season in decades following Tom Brady's departure. But the newcomer's teammates are liking what they've seen thus far.www.chatsports.com