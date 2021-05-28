Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots' Mac Jones Has 'A Swag to Him' and 'Good Energy,' Says Kendrick Bourne

By Bleacher Report NFL
chatsports.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRookie quarterback Mac Jones is winning over his new teammates in the first week of OTAs. The Alabama product, who went to the New England Patriots with the No. 15 overall pick, has been playing behind incumbent signal-caller Cam Newton, who signed a new one-year deal after quarterbacking the Patriots to their worst season in decades following Tom Brady's departure. But the newcomer's teammates are liking what they've seen thus far.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swag#American Football#The New England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Patriots WR Nelson Agholor on Mac Jones: 'He loves football'

Mac Jones has a long way to climb to earn the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job. But he seems to be on the right path. After Bill Belichick praised Jones before a practice where Cam Newton suffered a hand injury, receiver Nelson Agholor explained how Jones, 22 years old, has begun to earn the respect of his peers in New England.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Josh McDaniels Reveals What Drew the Patriots to Picking Mac Jones

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones already has a fan in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. During a videoconference with media members on Thursday, McDaniels praised Jones' performance at the University of Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide to an undefeated record in SEC play and College Football Playoff National Championship, which he believes prepared him for the pressure of being an NFL quarterback.
NFLclnsmedia.com

Patriots Mailbag: is Mac Jones Really Pushing Cam Newton Already for the Starting Job?

The over-reactionary take to last week’s first-look had Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones already pushing Cam Newton for the starting job. We must put these non-padded practices in context; Jones wasn’t competing in a live situation, there were no true 11-on-11s, and some of the drills where Jones’s mental acumen was on display weren’t even against actual defenders.
NFLBoston Globe

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne paying it back by helping his new community

PLYMOUTH — New Patriot Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time in getting involved with the Greater Boston community. The wide receiver spent Thursday at the Pinehills Golf Club, testing his skills at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts’ 46th annual Golf Classic. Bourne, one of the key offseason additions for the Patriots, will join the local nonprofit as an honorary board member for the upcoming year.
NFLCBS Sports

Patriots' Mac Jones: Limps through practice

Jones sported a compression sleeve on his lower right leg during Friday's OTA and was limping between periods, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. Jones was still able to complete the practice session and split reps with Jarrett Stidham under center during the second half of the session after Cam Newton left with a finger injury. The rookie doesn't seem to be dealing with a major issue at the moment, but he isn't operating at 100 percent either.
NFLMilford Daily News

Let's not get too pumped about Mac Jones' performances in Patriots OTAs

It’s easy to remember the first NFL offseason you cover as a beat writer. For me, it happened in 2014 with a star-studded Patriots roster headlined by new additions such as Darrelle Revis, Brandon Browner, Brandon LaFell and rookie quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. During the organized team activities, or OTAs, it’s...
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Cam Newton, Mac Jones make strong first impressions on Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

FOXBOROUGH — Though a number of Patriots veterans aren’t attending OTAs, Nelson Agholor has been present and accounted for in Foxborough. The wide receiver is entering his seventh NFL season, but wants to utilize this time to nail down a new playbook and bond with his new quarterbacks. Cam Newton certainly has a strong reputation around the league — he’s a former MVP — and thus far, Agholor says he’s lived up to it.
NFLPosted by
NESN

What Patriots Liked About Mac Jones Before Drafting Him In First Round

The New England Patriots took a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft for the first time in Bill Belichick’s 21-year tenure as head coach earlier this spring when they picked Mac Jones out of Alabama. So, clearly they thought highly of the Crimson Tide product. Patriots offensive...
NFLPats Pulpit

Mac Jones among three Patriots draft picks invited to NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Three members of the New England Patriots’ draft class have been included in the NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class of 2021, the players union announced on Monday. Led by first-round quarterback Mac Jones, the group also includes second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore and fourth-round running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Now in its...
NFLPosted by
Boston

Nate Burleson says Kendrick Bourne is primed for a breakout 2021 season

NFL Network's Nate Burleson predicts Bourne could put up career-highs in receiving yards in 2021 -- and that Cam Newton will be his starting quarterback Week 1. When people talk about the drastic changes to the Patriots receiving corps this offseason, the names of Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, and Nelson Agholor tend to come up before Kendrick Bourne.