Cyon Exploration Ltd. (CYON:TSX.V; CYNXF:OTCQB) has seen a lot of changes recently. The company changed its name from True Grit Resources to Cyon Exploration Ltd. It received approval for NEX reactivation and graduation to Tier 2 of the TSX Venture Exchange, and also listed on the OTCQB in the U.S.; a new management team has come on, and exploration drilling has begun. Plus in early June Cyon closed the acquisition of 1296067 B.C. Ltd., which held mineral claims and interest in leases of the Black Rock Canyon property.