FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be down one, maybe two pitchers during its home NCAA regional this week. Right hander Peyton Pallette is out for the season with an arm injury suffered May 21 against Florida, and right hander Zebulon Vermillion’s status is unknown after he removed himself three pitches into a relief appearance against Ole Miss last Saturday at the SEC Tournament with what was described as bicep cramping. Vermillion was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, but results of that test have not been made public.