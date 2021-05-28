Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Nonprofit creates bracelet that displays vaccination status

By Bryant Maddrick
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oPRB7_0aETKmaa00

How do you know who's vaccinated? A bracelet by the KC Shepherd's Center is helping people know who has had the COVID-19 vaccine.

The lime green bracelet says "I am vaccinated."

KC Shepherd's Center works on behalf of older adults to get them vaccinated.

Executive director Janet Baker said the idea of the bracelet started as a way of helping people feel comfortable knowing the status of others in public.

"We just thought that there would be an easy way to identify that, hey I've had my vaccine. I am not wearing my mask because that's what the CDC guidelines are, but I'm safe. So we just wanted to make sure that there was an opportunity for the community to feel more comfortable about returning to some sense of normalcy and getting out, out into the community," Baker explained.

Baker said they started with an order of 1,500 bracelets, but have ordered more after interest grew from the public.

Baker added while demand has been strong, there have been a few comments on social media from people who feel the bracelets promote segregation between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Baker said the focus is not on division, but unity in beating the virus.

"This virus is so aggressive and so deadly that we want to be a part of taking a stand and saying that vaccinations are science, they're health policy, they're not politics and our position is that we want to be a community leader in health policy and medical science," Baker said.

People interested in getting the bracelets just have to show their vaccine card.

Baker explained they don't collect personal health information but need proof a person is vaccinated.

People can contact KC Shepherd's Center online in the contact area to get a bracelet.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Cdc#Bracelets#The Kc Shepherd S Center#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Orange County, CAprecinctreporter.com

Biz, Nonprofits Provide Free COVID Tests and Vaccines

To help the community get vaxxed and local businesses back on track, the Tustin Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Families Together nonprofit to provide parts of Orange County with over 40,000 jabs, and counting. The health clinic took their act on the road when they saw the growing...
Pharmaceuticalsabccolumbia.com

Researchers working on creating a universal flu vaccine

CNN– Researchers are working on a universal flu vaccine. The U.S National Institutes of Health announced it is launching a small, early phase trial of a new flu vaccine. The hope is that the vaccine would protect people against new variants, and for longer than a single flu season. While there are several so-called universal vaccines being tested, this specific trial will involve volunteers who will get either a current flu vaccine or the experimental shot.
Public Healthsent-trib.com

Volunteer vaccination status: BGSU rolls out Med+Proctor

Effective today, BGSU made several changes to current health and safety protocols, following relaxed statewide regulations that encourage businesses and schools to make their own decisions about how to best keep their students, employees and customers safe. These changes include:. Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear face...
Cambridge, MABoston Globe

Restaurant owner and chef Tracy Chang on creating two nonprofits during the pandemic

As the owner and chef at PAGU, a Spanish Japanese tapas restaurant in Cambridge, Tracy Chang says she always believed that “our core tenants were food, community, and collaboration.” But as the COVID-19 pandemic upended her business, that concept evolved in ways she never expected. “We are still feeding people, but it’s changed to feeding people who need to eat instead of people who want to eat,” Chang said in an interview with the Globe’s Bold Types video series.
Romeoville, ILlewisu.edu

COVID-19 Vaccination Status Reporting, Exemption Request

We have begun the month of June with renewed hope for a robust summer term and a strong sense that COVID-19 mitigation efforts are making an impact locally, nationally, and internationally. On Tuesday, President Livingston announced that as part of our ongoing mitigation efforts against COVID-19, Lewis will require students,...
Public Healthcdc.gov

Healthcare Workers

Documentation of SARS-CoV-2 infection and post-COVID conditions is critical for accurate public health surveillance. The World Health Organization (WHO) has developed coding guidance for health care encounters related to post-COVID conditions based on the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Edition Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM).(2) WHO has recommended the following ICD-10 code be used:
Clark County, WAColumbian

In Our View: We are all on vaccination status honor system

In reality, we all are on the honor system. As businesses relax mask requirements for customers and employees, expecting diligent verification of vaccinated status is unrealistic. Widespread distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 has been effective in stemming the tide of the disease. In Washington, about 3.4 million people have been...
Public Healthsynergita.com

COVID Vaccine Status Update: How Helpful is it?

COVID has affected businesses and livelihood of millions of people. These times, people expect empathy and care from their respective organizations. HR is also increasingly realizing that it is high time that they start embracing the vulnerability of the employees and offer support like one-community people. Synergita has always been...
Honolulu County, HIstaradvertiser.com

Nonprofit works to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to Papakolea

For Darol Kukahiko it was all about convenience. Instead of making an appointment and driving into town, Kukahiko, 59, figured it was easiest to just go to the pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Kaiser offered last month in his neighborhood of Papakolea, a Native Hawaiian homestead mauka of Punchbowl with a population of about 1,800.