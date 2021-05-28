Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

Rebound: Lafayette to reopen two senior centers by June 1

By Abby Breidenbach
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEuUu_0aETKclK00

Two Lafayette Parish Senior Centers will reopen their doors to the public this June.

For most of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, the parking lots of the Rosehouse and Greenhouse Senior Centers have been empty.

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced this month, however, that the Parks and Recreation Department is planning to reopen the facilities by June 1.

"We just really had to wait until we had final permission to open and so June first is our starting date. It's a very preliminary date," said Lafayette Parks and Recreation Director Hollis Conway. "It's a reduced schedule. We're going to go from about 8 to 2 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays here and Tuesdays and Thursdays, the art studio and the Green House."

Conway says that dozens of excited seniors have been calling each day for an update on schedules and activities. He says they are ready to get back to the games, workouts and good times with friends.

"Most of the excitement is just getting back together and out of the house but there has been a lot of demand for the workout equipment," he said. "We have exercise classes, yoga, chair aerobics, painting and the all encompassing BINGO! They're very passionate about their BINGO!"

And while the senior centers are reopening, that doesn't mean there won't be precautions taken. Seniors should expect to have their temperatures taken at the door. Those who go should also bring a mask.

LCG has provided a schedule of the operation times and limited programs at each facility:

Rosehouse:

Open Monday 7:30 am - 12:00 pm, Wednesday 7:30 am - 1:30 pm and Friday, 7:30 am - 1:30 pm. Instructors from Rosehouse are paid by participants to facilitate classes. (except bingo)

Monday

  • 8:15 am – Yoga (Kris Bryant)
  • 9:30 am – Low-Impact Aerobics (Cynthia Usie)
  • 10:45 am – Chair Aerobics (Cynthia)

Wednesday

  • 8:15 am – Yoga (Kris Bryant)
  • 9:30 am – Low-Impact Aerobics (Cynthia Usie)
  • 10:45 am – Chair Aerobics (Cynthia)
  • 12:00 pm - Bingo

Friday

  • 8:15 am – Yoga (Kris Bryant)
  • 9:30 am – Low-Impact Aerobics (Cynthia Usie)
  • 10:45 am – Chair Aerobics (Cynthia)
  • 12:00 pm - Bingo

Greenhouse/Art Studio:

Open Tuesday 7:30 am – 11:30 am and Thursday 7:30 am – 2:00 pm. Instructors from Greenhouse are paid by participants to facilitate classes. (except bingo)

Tuesday

  • 8 am -Exercise (Cynthia Usie) -GH
  • 8:30 am – Yoga (Brandi Viator) – Art Studio
  • 9:30 am – Young At Heart - GH
  • 10 am – Painting (Laura Laborde) – Art Studio
  • 10 am – Porcelain Art (Dianne Desormeaux) - AS

Thursday

  • 8 am – Exercise (Cynthia) - GH
  • 8:30 am – Yoga (Brandi) – Art Studio
  • 10:30 am – Line Dancing (Elsie) - GH
  • 12:00 pm – Bingo – Art Studio

Seniors are asked to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 337-291-8374 to provide input on classes and programs they would like to see scheduled at the centers.

More information, including medical forms for participating in exercise classes visit Lafayettela.gov

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette Parish, LA
Health
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Parks, LA
Lafayette, LA
Health
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hollis Conway
Person
Kris Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Parks And Recreation#Art#Parish Senior Centers#Greenhouse Senior Centers#Recreation Department#The Green House#Bingo#Lcg#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Arts
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Politics
News Break
Yoga
Related
Lafayette Parish, LAPosted by
KATC News

Sandbags available to Lafayette Parish residents

With the potential for heavy rain and flooding this weekend due to the tropical system in the Gulf, many parishes in Acadiana have announced sandbag locations. The Acadia Parish barns will be open on Thursday and Friday (June 17 and 18) from 6:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. for residents to bag their own sandbags.
New Iberia, LAPosted by
KATC News

New Iberia holds Flag Day celebration

A Flag Day ceremony was held in New Iberia on Monday. Attendees gathered at Bouligny Plaza for a celebration of the United State armed forces. Organizers says the celebration was held to honor the troops that keep Americans safe at home and abroad.