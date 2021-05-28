Rebound: Lafayette to reopen two senior centers by June 1

Two Lafayette Parish Senior Centers will reopen their doors to the public this June.

For most of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, the parking lots of the Rosehouse and Greenhouse Senior Centers have been empty.

Lafayette Consolidated Government announced this month, however, that the Parks and Recreation Department is planning to reopen the facilities by June 1.

"We just really had to wait until we had final permission to open and so June first is our starting date. It's a very preliminary date," said Lafayette Parks and Recreation Director Hollis Conway. "It's a reduced schedule. We're going to go from about 8 to 2 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays here and Tuesdays and Thursdays, the art studio and the Green House."

Conway says that dozens of excited seniors have been calling each day for an update on schedules and activities. He says they are ready to get back to the games, workouts and good times with friends.

"Most of the excitement is just getting back together and out of the house but there has been a lot of demand for the workout equipment," he said. "We have exercise classes, yoga, chair aerobics, painting and the all encompassing BINGO! They're very passionate about their BINGO!"

And while the senior centers are reopening, that doesn't mean there won't be precautions taken. Seniors should expect to have their temperatures taken at the door. Those who go should also bring a mask.

LCG has provided a schedule of the operation times and limited programs at each facility:

Rosehouse:

Open Monday 7:30 am - 12:00 pm, Wednesday 7:30 am - 1:30 pm and Friday, 7:30 am - 1:30 pm. Instructors from Rosehouse are paid by participants to facilitate classes. (except bingo)

Monday



8:15 am – Yoga (Kris Bryant)

9:30 am – Low-Impact Aerobics (Cynthia Usie)

10:45 am – Chair Aerobics (Cynthia)

Wednesday



8:15 am – Yoga (Kris Bryant)

9:30 am – Low-Impact Aerobics (Cynthia Usie)

10:45 am – Chair Aerobics (Cynthia)

12:00 pm - Bingo

Friday



8:15 am – Yoga (Kris Bryant)

9:30 am – Low-Impact Aerobics (Cynthia Usie)

10:45 am – Chair Aerobics (Cynthia)

12:00 pm - Bingo

Greenhouse/Art Studio:

Open Tuesday 7:30 am – 11:30 am and Thursday 7:30 am – 2:00 pm. Instructors from Greenhouse are paid by participants to facilitate classes. (except bingo)

Tuesday



8 am -Exercise (Cynthia Usie) -GH

8:30 am – Yoga (Brandi Viator) – Art Studio

9:30 am – Young At Heart - GH

10 am – Painting (Laura Laborde) – Art Studio

10 am – Porcelain Art (Dianne Desormeaux) - AS

Thursday



8 am – Exercise (Cynthia) - GH

8:30 am – Yoga (Brandi) – Art Studio

10:30 am – Line Dancing (Elsie) - GH

12:00 pm – Bingo – Art Studio

Seniors are asked to contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 337-291-8374 to provide input on classes and programs they would like to see scheduled at the centers.

More information, including medical forms for participating in exercise classes visit Lafayettela.gov

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel