The Albany Museum of Art will be open to the public 10 am-5 pm on Saturdays beginning June 12, 2021, Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf, Ph.D., announced today. “We are pleased to announce that we are resuming Saturday hours beginning this Saturday, June 12,” Wulf said. “This will give more families the opportunity to come out and enjoy our fabulous art exhibitions, and for children to visit our activity center, AMAzing Space. We will be adding new activities to that area in the coming weeks, so there will be fun, new ways for our youngest visitors to engage themselves.”