Police In Kansas City Investigating 2 Early Thursday Deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say they’re investigating two separate early-morning homicides. Police say the first occurred just before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex just north of Riss Lake. Officers were called to the apartment building for a report of gunshots and found a woman with gunshot wounds in a common area of the building. Police say the woman was declared dead at the scene. The second homicide was reported around 7 a.m. just west of U.S. 71 in a residential area near the Swope Park Campus. Officers called to that scene found a man inside a home who appeared to have been shot. Police say he died at the scene. Police have not released the names of those killed.