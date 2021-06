You must remember this: Just about everybody experiences some changes with their memory in their later years. “Most of us lose some of our brain cells after we hit 65 or so, and it’s considered perfectly normal,” said Dr. Jo Cleveland, an associate professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest Baptist Health. “Some people may notice the changes with their memory a little sooner, and the changes will be more in some people than in others, but all of us will have some cognitive issues at some point.”