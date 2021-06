With its newly designed ORCA toronto, safdie architects seeks to introduce a vibrant public park that will weave together the neighborhoods surrounding downtown toronto. by decking over the expansive rail corridor leading to union station, the team reclaims a prime location just west of the CN tower. of the site’s 16.5 acres, 10.5 acres are available for an urban park, while 6 acres host residential, office, hotel, retail, and transit facilities. reconnecting the downtown area to the city’s waterfront, the new neighborhood will become a vital community, animated by both the park and integrated retail, for the underutilized part of the city.