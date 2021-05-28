Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

By Mayank Aggarwal
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7McJ_0aETKObG00

A 64-year-old Sikh immigrant who was forced to shave his beard in an Arizona prison has called on the US Justice Department to investigate it as an infringement of religious freedoms.

The complaint said that unless the Justice Department investigates the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) for this “misconduct and takes immediate enforcement action, other ADCRR prisoners will suffer similar violations of their rights.”

Surjit Singh was sentenced to five years in prison for manslaughter in a case from 2017. He was taken into custody on 21 August 2020 following his sentencing. Singh is currently incarcerated at the Whetstone Unit in Tucson operated by the ADCRR.

The complaint was filed by attorneys with the Sikh Coalition, the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, the ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief, the ACLU National Prison Project and WilmerHale LLP.

It alleges that on 25 August 2020, the ADCRR officials forcibly shaved his religiously mandated beard without giving him the opportunity to object, even as they were long aware of Singh’s limited English proficiency and the fact that his native language is Punjabi.

According to the complaint, at one point during his ordeal, Singh said “cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard!” But he was eventually handcuffed and his beard was cut.

“[ADCRR] has failed to provide adequate language assistance, thereby denying him meaningful access to prison programs and services,” the complaint said.

The 11-page complaint said the only language assistance Singh received while being forcibly shaved came “from an ADCRR staff member who spoke Hindi, not Punjabi.”

The complaint said that the ADCRR “never provided Singh with a Punjabi-speaking interpreter; nor has it provided translated versions of vital documents, such as the prisoner handbook, rules, and procedures he is required to follow, or prison forms he must fill out to make requests for religious accommodations and physician appointments.”

As a result, the complaint said, Singh struggled to communicate with prison staff and faced “difficulty in obtaining a turban.”

The lawyers for Singh said that his treatment “has been nothing short of egregious”.

“Forcibly shaving his beard, which he had previously maintained unshorn his entire life, clearly violated his rights under RLUIPA (Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act), as did threatening to shave him again after his intake in accordance with the prison’s one-inch beard limitation policy,” it said.

It alleges that the ADCRR’s facial hair policies likely violate the rights of many other prisoners in the agency’s custody whose faith requires them to maintain a beard.

They asked the Justice Department to investigate these policies and their implementation.

“The DOJ should take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that the ADCRR adopts a clear, easy-to-follow religious accommodation process in connection with its facial hair policies and that these and other key policies and documents are translated for prisoners with limited English proficiency,” it demanded.

View All 176 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

151K+
Followers
82K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sikh#Prison#The Prisoner#Beard#The Us Justice Department#The Justice Department#Adcrr#The Whetstone Unit#The Sikh Coalition#Wilmerhale Llp#Punjabi#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
ACLU
Related
LawPosted by
Daily Mail

Charleston church shooter Dylan Roof appeals death penalty with attorneys arguing he is mentally ill and believed 'other white nationalists would free him from prison after a race war'

The man on federal death row for the racist slayings of nine members of a black South Carolina congregation is making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned. Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof are scheduled to be held Tuesday before a three-judge...
PoliticsPosted by
KFI AM 640

Prison Guard Shortage Forces Jails To Use Cooks And Nurses To Guard Inmates

A shortage of correctional officers is causing problems across the federal prison system. Many jails are short-staffed, forcing them to get creative as they try to keep inmates safe and under control. The Justice Department currently employs 13,762 officers who staff federal prisons across the country. The agency budgeted for 20,446 officers in 2020, leaving them 7,000 officers short.
MinoritiesPosted by
KTVZ News Channel 21

A transgender woman sued for safe placement in a women’s facility, but was transferred to a men’s prison instead

A transgender woman in New Jersey was moved to a men’s prison after filing a lawsuit alleging abuse at her facility, and seeking transfer to another facility that houses women, according to her lawyer. Rae Rollins, 25, is a trans woman, and is listed in the New Jersey Department of Corrections offender database as a The post A transgender woman sued for safe placement in a women’s facility, but was transferred to a men’s prison instead appeared first on KTVZ.
ProtestsWashington Post

He bragged at the dentist’s office about attending the Capitol riot, feds say. Another patient turned him in.

Less than a week after the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a patient at a dentist’s office in western New York couldn’t believe what was being said nearby. During a routine checkup on Jan. 12, a patient listened in as an alleged rioter who was getting his teeth cleaned bragged about his breach of the building, according to federal authorities.
HomelessPosted by
Upworthy

As incarceration rate drops, U.S. prisons are being turned into homeless shelters

An October 2020 report by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics found that the percentage of U.S. residents who are in prison has dropped 17% since 2009. The incarceration rate dropped further last year when the Coronavirus pandemic forced many prisons to furlough at-risk inmates. As per a study by the non-profit Vera Institute of Justice, by late 2020, the number of people incarcerated in state and federal prisons and local jails had declined to about 1.8 million, in contrast to approximately 2.1 million in 2019. As a result of this drop in incarceration, many prisons have been closed, giving local communities the opportunity to repurpose them for better causes.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Guard Who Checked on Inmate’s Calls to Lawyer Immune From Suit

Monitoring an inmate’s telephone calls to an attorney handling civil cases to confirm the calls’ legal nature didn’t violate a clearly established constitutional right, and so the guard who listened is entitled to qualified immunity from suit, the Ninth Circuit ruled. Precedents cited by the prisoner, John Witherow, either involve...
Law Enforcementsandiegouniontribune.com

Prison break: 29 inmates escape federal lockups in 18 months

WASHINGTON — Over the past 18 months, 29 prisoners have escaped from federal lockups across the U.S. — and nearly half still have not been caught. At some of the institutions, doors are left unlocked, security cameras are broken and officials sometimes don’t notice an inmate is missing for hours.
AdvocacyNew York Post

Prison guards forcibly shaved Sikh man’s beard, lawsuit claims

Arizona prison guards restrained a 64-year-old Sikh man and forcibly shaved off his beard — in violation of his religious beliefs, a federal complaint filed Monday said. Attorneys for Surjit Singh are calling for a probe into the Aug. 25, 2020 incident by the US Department of Justice for what they call “egregious religious-freedom violations.”