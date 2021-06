Paramount+ is adding yet another major tournament to its streaming soccer coverage, and it's giving women's teams more time to shine. The ViacomCBS-owned service has landed exclusive rights to stream all four matches of The Women's Cup, a tournament that pits two American and two European teams against each other in August. The NWSL's Chicago Red Stars and Racing Louisville will represent the US, while top-tier Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern Munich will defend the Old World.